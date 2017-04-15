Janet Jackson Shares Adorable First Photograph Of Her Baby Son

Janet Jackson’s son just made his public debut.
The 50-year-old pop star shared an adorable first picture of herself kissing her yawning 14-week-old baby boy, Eissa, online late Friday.
“My baby and me after nap time,” said Jackson, who gave birth to her first child on Jan. 3, in the caption of the snap that she posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
She shared the photograph less than a week after reports emerged that her marriage to Qatari businessman and billionaire Wissam Al Mana was over. The couple had married in a secret ceremony in 2012.
