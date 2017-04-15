Janet Jackson Shares Adorable First Photograph Of Her Baby Son

Janet Jackson’s son just made his public debut.

The 50-year-old pop star shared an adorable first picture of herself kissing her yawning 14-week-old baby boy, Eissa, online late Friday.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

“My baby and me after nap time,” said Jackson, who gave birth to her first child on Jan. 3, in the caption of the snap that she posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.