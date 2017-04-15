ENTERTAINMENT
04/15/2017 03:25 am ET | Updated 1 day ago

Janet Jackson Shares Adorable First Photograph Of Her Baby Son

Awww!

By Lee Moran

Janet Jackson’s son just made his public debut.

The 50-year-old pop star shared an adorable first picture of herself kissing her yawning 14-week-old baby boy, Eissa, online late Friday.

“My baby and me after nap time,” said Jackson, who gave birth to her first child on Jan. 3, in the caption of the snap that she posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

She shared the photograph less than a week after reports emerged that her marriage to Qatari businessman and billionaire Wissam Al Mana was over. The couple had married in a secret ceremony in 2012. 

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Janet Jackson

CONVERSATIONS

Janet Jackson Shares Adorable First Photograph Of Her Baby Son