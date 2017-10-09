Janet Jackson reunited a group of her former backup dancers Sunday night during a stop on her State of the World tour — among them Jenna Dewan Tatum, a star in her own right, who began her career dancing on Jackson’s All For You tour in 2001-02.

Jackson was performing at California’s Hollywood Bowl when she welcomed generations of backup dancers onstage to perform “Rhythm Nation.” Some of the dancers worked with Jackson during the 1990 Rhythm Nation tour itself, according to Billboard.

Last night in LA, generations of my former dancers together again. ♥️ #SOTW pic.twitter.com/919RFdyv3L — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) October 9, 2017

Looks like they’ve still got the moves.

Dewan Tatum was grateful for the chance to share a stage with Jackson again. The “World of Dance” host shared an image of herself hugging Jackson on social media, writing, “Getting to share the stage with her and all the ‘kids’ last night was magical.”

My life (and career!!) all began with @JanetJackson years ago. Getting to share the stage with her and all the "kids" last night was magical pic.twitter.com/xk4x99tlLJ — Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) October 9, 2017

During a May episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Dewan Tatum told host Andy Cohen, “I kind of owe everything to Janet. My entire life.”

“She was my first big dance job,” she explained. “And, because of her, I met certain people that led me to other areas, and led to acting, that led to here. All roads lead back to Janet.”

Before the concert, Dewan Tatum had teased the special performance, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of rehearsal.

“Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy,” she wrote alongside the photo.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT