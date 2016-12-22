Japan Is Putting Stickers On The Elderly In Order To Track Them

The Japanese city of Iruma is testing a free service intended to help find dementia patients who wander off. A local company there developed a one-inch waterproof QR code sticker that is affixed to a person’s fingernails or toenails. If the person becomes disoriented and lost, police can scan the bar code to obtain their name, address and phone number.

Not everyone, though, thinks it’s a great idea. Some commenters likened it to Big Brother and expressed concern that it could lead to a government keeping track of all its residents in this manner.

Few though fail to see the underlying problem as it relates to dementia patients who become disoriented.

In 2015, a record 12,208 Japanese people with dementia wandered off and were reported missing. About 500 of them were eventually found dead. About 5 million Japanese today suffer from some form of dementia, a number that is expected by 2025 to jump to 7 million ― or 20 percent of the over 65 population. The issue of how to safely contain those suffering from dementia is very real ― and not just in Japan.

Yet for some, the QR code stickers feel more dystopian. As one commenter noted, “The New World Order is rising,” and another added, “For sure, this is the end of the beginning.”