STYLE
08/27/2017 08:02 pm ET Updated 39 minutes ago

Jared Leto's Sequined Cape Will Distract You From Life For A Second

You can always count on Jared for a break from reality.

By Kristen Aiken
Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Not one to be upstaged, Jared Leto blinded us all with the brightness of a solar eclipse at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The 30 Seconds To Mars singer showed up on the “blue carpet” wearing a sequined cape over a floral blouse, a look almost flashy enough to distract from a significantly grown-out beard.

The band is at the awards to perform its new single, “Walk On Water.” In a pre-show interview, Leto hinted that there might be even more sartorial fireworks to come: “We will definitely have an outfit change, and that’s part of the surprise.”

Fingers crossed for more sequins.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Shine on.
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
Suggest a correction
Kristen Aiken Executive Food & Style Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Mtv Vm As Music Awards Jared Leto
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Jared Leto's Sequined Cape Will Distract You From Life For A Second

CONVERSATIONS