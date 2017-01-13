Republicans Threaten Government Ethics Official Who Criticized Trump

President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to address potential conflicts is “meaningless,” the head of the Office of Government Ethics said Wednesday. But instead of asking the ethics chief how to fix Trump’s plan, House Republicans have their own idea: Threaten the ethics official.

“He’s coming in,” Chaffetz told Politico. “This is not going to be an optional exercise.”

Chaffetz noted in the letter that his committee has the power to reauthorize the ethics office. What Chaffetz didn’t have to say is that his committee could also push to shutter the office entirely. Earlier this month, House Republicans tried to gut another ethics watchdog, the Office of Congressional Ethics, before backing down.

Chaffetz is trying to punish Shaub for criticizing Trump, Richard Painter, former President George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer, told The New York Times Thursday.

“They are strong-arming them,” Painter said. “They are obviously very upset the Office of Government Ethics is leaning on Trump and not willing to jam through his nominees. It is political retaliation.”

Democrats, who have been pushing the Republican-run Congress to investigate Trump’s conflicts, are livid.

“The Oversight Committee is supposed to protect whistleblowers and independent government watchdogs like the Office of Government Ethics instead of retaliating against them for political reasons,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement Friday morning.

Cummings noted that he sent a letter to Chaffetz on Thursday calling for a public hearing with Shaub as the main witness, prior to Chaffetz threatening to summon Shaub for a closed-door meeting.