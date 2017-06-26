Jay Leno Knows Why Jimmy Fallon Is Back On Top

Jay Leno has some advice for our late-night hosts: take a Trump break.
Leno was recently interviewed for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, and talked about the current climate of late-night television and how it differs from when he was hosting “The Tonight Show.” Donald Trump fatigue might have something to do with it.
“I was lucky. I did it at a time when Bush was dumb and Clinton was horny,” he said about his time as a late-night host. “I didn’t question anybody’s motive, I just questioned their judgement. Now, I find it’s anti-women, it’s anti-gay. There’s a negative ... I miss the silly factor. I think the reason Fallon is number one ― and I think he’s number one again, its been close this year, it’s back and forth ― is because, at some point, you want to use TV as an escape. Look, I just want to have a few laughs before I go to bed, that’s all.”
“The Tonight Show” has, in fact, seen a boost as of late, with NBC’s Fallon-hosted show coming out on top for the week of June 12-16 in the 18-49 demographic after weeks of lower ratings, TV By The Numbers previously reported.
Leno ― who, similarly to Fallon, mostly steered clear of politics during his run on “The Tonight Show” before bowing out in 2014 ― isn’t defending Trump. He doesn’t like him and he didn’t vote for him. But he would like to see things “played a little more down the center.”
“I don’t like Trump, I can’t stand the guy, I don’t like him personally,” he said, per THR. “But the constant negative Trump stuff on a nightly basis? I think it has a debilitating effect on people. People are just, ‘Oh, gosh, I don’t wanna watch TV anymore. This is just the same thing every night.’”
Head over to THR for Leno’s full interview.
