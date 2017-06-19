Jay Z Celebrates The Birth Of Twins With New Album

On the heels of Beyoncé delivering twins, her husband Jay Z’s music streaming service, Tidal, announced on Sunday that the rapper will be releasing a new album on June 30.

At first, it will only be available exclusively to customers of Tidal and Sprint, which bought a stake of Tidal in January.

The album is called “4:44” and apparently has a video. A short, moody clip of “Moonlight” Oscar winner Mahershala Ali playing a boxer with Danny Glover as his trainer was posted on YouTube on Sunday.

“Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on a paper that I never read/Prose is never penned, they stayed in my head,” Jay Z raps in the clip.

The hip-hop mogul had launched an enigmatic campaign ahead of the album, but what exactly he was advertising wasn’t clear until now, Billboard noted.

The release will mark Jay Z’s first studio album since 2013’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Jay Z will have several opportunities to show off his new material live, including at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 2-3 and the Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field in New York City on Sept. 15, the New York Daily News reported.