Jimmy Kimmel Pranks People Over Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Twins’ Names

While the internet may think the newest members of the Carter family are named Sir and Rumi, there’s been no official confirmation from the celebrity couple.
So on Tuesday, late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel decided to “have some fun” with that lack of information and prank unsuspecting members of the public. His team took to the streets to ask people to congratulate the couple on the birth of the twins [INSERT FAKE NAMES HERE].
Denver and Omelette, anyone?
