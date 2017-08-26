Say their names, say their names.

Ever since Beyoncé had her own Destiny’s Children and posted pictures of madonna with child on Instagram, we’ve been waiting for the official reason behind the twins’ names, Rumi and Sir Carter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Bey’s own mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, has seemingly commented on the name Rumi before, but we haven’t heard the true explanation from Jay-Z or Beyoncé until now.

Talking on Friday to Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller, Jay-Z revealed, “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter.”

With that, the rapper confirmed the educated guess that she was named after the 13th century poet Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī. Sir was rumored to be a name from a line of Rumi’s poetry, but Jay-Z’s explanation shows that it may have been simpler than that.

“Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that,” said the rapper. “He just came out, like, Sir.”

Jay-Z also commented on how 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy ended up rapping on his new album, “4:44.” He explained she just climbed on a stool and started doing it.

“I was like, ‘Oh, shit.’ I have [her full freestyle] on my phone,” Jay-Z said. “Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that.”