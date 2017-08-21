Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington With 'Numb/Encore' Performance

Jay-Z honored the late Chester Bennington Sunday night with a special performance during his set at the Virgin V Festival in the U.K.

The rapper, who collaborated with Linkin Park on the EP “Collision Course,” performed their “Numb/Encore” mashup as a tribute to the late singer.

“Collision Course” was released back in 2004 and went double platinum. It also debuted at No. 1 and “Numb/Encore” won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” Jay-Z asked the crowd at Hylands Park. “Linkin Park, one time — tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

Bennington died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 41.

Following his death, plenty of fellow musicians and friends expressed condolences on social media. Linkin Park also released a touching statement in remembrance of their frontman.

“Our hearts are broken,” the bandmates wrote. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

“Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” they added, writing directly to Bennington. “You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”