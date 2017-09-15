Jeffrey Sandusky Pleads Guilty To 14 Counts Of Child Sex Abuse Ahead Of Trial

Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old adopted son of the former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, pleaded guilty on Friday to 14 counts of child sexual abuse.

The guilty plea arrived one week before Jeffrey Sandusky’s trial was scheduled to begin in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Police launched an investigation against Jeffrey Sandusky in November 2016 after a minor claimed that she had received text messages from Jeffery Sandusky asking her for nude photos. The child was the daughter of a woman he once dated.

The criminal complaint filed against Jeffrey Sandusky said that a second minor was also involved in abuse that occurred in 2013.

Handout / Reuters Jeffery Sandusky

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said that the pretrial guilty plea ensures a “significant prison sentence” for Jeffrey Sandusky.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him,” Miller told Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Eyewitness News.

“This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust,” Miller said.