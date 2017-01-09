Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes For 'Hidden Fences' Blunder

Jenna Bush Hager apologized Monday morning on NBC’s “Today” for referring to the film “Hidden Figures” as “Hidden Fences” while talking to pop star Pharrell on the red carpet of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The mix-up caused something of a social media firestorm because Bush Hager combined two films, “Hidden Figures” and “Fences,” which each have black leads.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

“I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant,” she said. “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry,” a choked-up Bush Hager said. “It was a mistake because as you all know, I am not perfect. I am authentic, but a human, and what I didn’t want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are.”

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

Later on in the night, actor Michael Keaton made the exact same mistake, leading to actors including Gabrielle Union to voice their frustration.

After Bush Hager’s apology, however, Al Roker criticized the media, and The New York Times in particular, for its handling of the story.

“This culture of Twitter and people waiting to pounce, to get on people, it’s got to stop. It’s got to stop somewhere, because it’s just ridiculous,” he said.