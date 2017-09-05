PARENTS
09/05/2017 11:40 am ET

Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter Did Her Makeup, And The Result Was Hilariously Bad

The look was certainly ... unique.

By Caroline Bologna
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum have a 4-year-old daughter. 

Kids can turn any canvas into a work of art. That seems to be what Jenna Dewan Tatum’s daughter did with her face.

The actress and her husband, Channing Tatum, have a 4-year-old daughter named Everly aka Evie.

On Saturday, Dewan Tatum posted a photo of her face after Evie did her makeup on Instagram. 

“Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day. Her finest work I dare say,” the mom wrote in the caption. 

All we can say is the look is certainly ... unique. 

Evie’s masterpiece is pretty consistent with other child-applied makeup we’ve seen. In December, Arizona mom Meredith Warfel shared a hilarious makeup tutorial featuring her 2-year-old daughter, Quinny.  

Main takeaway: A little bit goes a long way. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Entertainment Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter Did Her Makeup, And The Result Was Hilariously Bad

CONVERSATIONS