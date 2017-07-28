Jennie Hodgers—The Woman Who Defied the Bullets of Patriarchy

She hid who she was, in order to become the heroine she was meant to be.

Jennie Hodgers, heroine of the Civil War.

Jennie Hodgers wanted to serve her country. Like many women back in those times, she was suffocated by the limitations of a patriarchy that felt that the only thing a woman could possibly be capable of serving, was dinner to her husband. So she tossed her sewing needles to the side, as well as the restrictive roles that so many women can nowadays willfully reject—Like marriage and childbearing. She chose a life of adventure and became a fearless female warrior instead.

Born in 1844, Jennie Hodgers was one of the bravest soldiers in her company. She was captured at Vicksburg while on a mission, and escaped by seizing a guard’s gun and outrunning all of her captors. When her company’s flag was taken down by enemy fire, she brazenly climbed a tree while bullets of enemy snipers surrounded her, and she attached the tattered flag to a branch up high. She was a real life Wonder Woman who fought in the Civil War.

When “Albert Cashier” arrived at a psychiatric hospital in Illinois, with symptoms of advanced dementia, Jennie’s secret was revealed. She’d passed as Albert in order to survive and work in well-paid fields. The alternative back then for women (who wouldn’t marry or bear children) could be barbaric—electric shock treatments, corrective rape and other brutal ‘treatments’ such as “the application of cocaine solutions, saline cathartics, the ‘surgical liberation’ of adherent clitorises, or even the administration of strychnine by hypodermic” in 1899, as listed in The Gay and Lesbian Review. At the psychiatric hospital that held her in Illinois, she was forced to wear a long skirt for the first time in over 50 years, causing Jennie to trip and break her hip.

“Unused to walking in the long, cumbersome garments deemed appropriate for her sex, she tripped and fell, breaking a hip that never properly healed. Bedridden and depressed, her health continued to decline, and she died on Oct. 11, 1915.” —The New York Times

Back in 1862, when Jennie Hodgers first made the decision to tuck away her skirts and don trousers instead, the medical examination only required her to show her eyes, ears, hands and feet. She would forevermore live a life, from that day on, outside the bounds of a sexist society. Unable to read or write, she found in this a way to escape a life of poverty. Jennie Hodgers was a heroine of the best kind—she defied all limitations.

“At the time, women weren’t perceived as equals by any stretch of the imagination. It was the Victorian era and women were mostly confined to the domestic sphere. Both the Union and Confederate armies actually forbade the enlistment of women.” —Smithsonian Magazine

Historians have uncovered accounts of hundreds of women who ‘passed’ as men to fight. Some of whom had begun ‘passing’ before enlisting as a practical way to avoid poverty, or in the case lesbians, psychiatric imprisonment and torture. Instead, women like Jennie chose a life of empowerment, honor and adventure. She was the bravest of female warriors—A legend of her time.

“The female Civil War soldiers were not the first American women to fight on the battlefield; Deborah Sampson of Massachusetts served for nearly two years during the Revolution before her sex was discovered in a military hospital. (After being honorably discharged, Sampson received a veteran’s pension for her Revolutionary service, which went to her children upon her death.) Nor would they be the last. But their service came at a crucial time...” —The New York Times

Jennie Hodgers, Civil War heroine.

Jennie Hodgers hid who she was in order to become the heroine she was meant to be. Clever as a fox, she found ways to bathe and dress alone. She avoided sharing a tent with any of the men. She kept her shirt buttoned to the chin, to hide the place where an Adam’s apple was missing. Other women—like Francis Clayton, who enlisted as Jack Williams to fight alongside her husband—went to be with relatives, or because they needed money to survive. In many cases women just wanted the freedom to do the things only men were legally allowed to do.

“Some women dressed like men and marched off to war with a relative. Others enlisted because they had no means to support themselves after their loved one left home. More than a few were enticed by the wages promised by the army, because money meant freedom from their old roles and the ability to start a new, more independent life. And some female soldiers of the Civil War were simply patriotic and wanted to serve their country.” —Civil War Women

In the town where Jennie Hodgers finally settled as Albert, people wondered why she never married, but no one thought it was strange for a man to live alone. No one questioned a single man’s right to make a living. A woman doing the same thing would’ve been labeled a spinster and would’ve been subjected to a terrible fate.

Back then, a woman could be legally strapped to a table, shocked with an unimaginable force of electricity, for the crime of not fitting the rigid roles our society created for women. Equating a subjugated woman’s decision to ‘pass’ with a ‘choice’ to surrender to ‘manhood’ is about as sexist as it gets. And equating ‘womanhood’ with a particular set of clothes and interests, was (and still is) damaging to womanhood. These women were fearless female icons, willing to do whatever they had to do to conquer goals and reach heights of acclaim that were, at that, time only attainable to men.

“Their exact number [of female Civil war soldiers] is unknown, because their service had to be clandestine, but the ones whose stories we know offer a fascinating glimpse of women who pushed against the boundaries of their Victorian confinement at a time when American women could not vote, serve on juries, attend most colleges or practice most professions, and who, when they married, lost all property rights in most states.”—The New York Times

Jennie kept the identity of ‘Albert’ in order to collect a veteran’s pension. As Albert, she was able to participate in veteran’s gatherings, wear her uniform, and relish in the success and the honor she had earned. As Albert, she voted in elections long before women were allowed to vote.

“ ‘Albert Cashier’ mustered out of the service with the rest of her regiment on Aug. 17, 1865, and went back to Illinois...Hodgers could not read or write, and the jobs available for an illiterate woman would have sunk her into poverty, or even prostitution. But as a man, she could get by as she had in the Army, working steadily and honestly, and she made an adequate – if hardly affluent – living as a handyman, a farm laborer and a janitor, turning her work-worn hands to whatever came her way, supplementing her income with a veteran’s pension.”—The New York Times

In 1977, on Memorial Day, a large monument was erected that bears the name ‘Jennie Hodgers’. Her name is also inscribed on the monument at Vicksburg in Illinois. Jennie Hodgers is a symbol of defiance and bravery. She was a protector and a founder. A pioneer of womankind, who dreamed bigger than the world would allow. Jennie Hodgers, and so many other women, didn’t just pull on clothes, they put on armor. There’s a fundamental lesson to be recaptured from the past: Women in tailored uniforms are often warriors— and those warriors are often the best that womankind has to offer.