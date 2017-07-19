Jennifer Aniston Found The Pants Of Your Comfort-Loving Dreams

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux made a rare date night appearance in New York City on Monday night. “The Leftovers” star dressed extremely unseasonably for the 70-plus degree temperatures in the region that night but Aniston, on the other hand, was dressed flawlessly.
The actress, who in 10 seasons of “Friends” must have picked up a thing or two about dressing for New York weather, paired a simple black tank top with a pair of strappy nude sandals and, oh yes, a pair of pants we need ASAP.
Look at those things. They’re high-waisted, they’re flowy, they’re striped, they have big pockets ― it’s basically all the makings of a pair of perfect summertime date night pants.
Not to mention, her always radiant looking hair and skin were on point, too.
So, Jen, we’ll ask one more time nicely ― can we please have the pants? Think about it. In the meantime, any one of these pairs would probably work, too.
CONVERSATIONS