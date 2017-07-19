Jennifer Aniston Found The Pants Of Your Comfort-Loving Dreams

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux made a rare date night appearance in New York City on Monday night. “The Leftovers” star dressed extremely unseasonably for the 70-plus degree temperatures in the region that night but Aniston, on the other hand, was dressed flawlessly.

Splash News Date night!

The actress, who in 10 seasons of “Friends” must have picked up a thing or two about dressing for New York weather, paired a simple black tank top with a pair of strappy nude sandals and, oh yes, a pair of pants we need ASAP.

Look at those things. They’re high-waisted, they’re flowy, they’re striped, they have big pockets ― it’s basically all the makings of a pair of perfect summertime date night pants.

Not to mention, her always radiant looking hair and skin were on point, too.