Jennifer Aniston Found The Pants Of Your Comfort-Loving Dreams

Here's how to find similar ones for yourself.

By Jamie Feldman

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux made a rare date night appearance in New York City on Monday night. “The Leftovers” star dressed extremely unseasonably for the 70-plus degree temperatures in the region that night but Aniston, on the other hand, was dressed flawlessly. 

Splash News
Date night!

The actress, who in 10 seasons of “Friends” must have picked up a thing or two about dressing for New York weather, paired a simple black tank top with a pair of strappy nude sandals and, oh yes, a pair of pants we need ASAP.

Look at those things. They’re high-waisted, they’re flowy, they’re striped, they have big pockets ― it’s basically all the makings of a pair of perfect summertime date night pants. 

Not to mention, her always radiant looking hair and skin were on point, too. 

So, Jen, we’ll ask one more time nicely ― can we please have the pants? Think about it. In the meantime, any one of these pairs would probably work, too. 

Asos / Zara / Madewell
L to R:  Asos New Look stripe tie-front pants, $40; Zara trousers with belt, $35.90; Madewell striped wide-leg crop pants, $128

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

