Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Are The Most Fashionable Friends

BFFF = Best Fashion Friends Forever.

By Jamie Feldman

What do you get when you mix Jennifer LawrenceEmma Stone, sheer paneling and sparkles? Red carpet royalty, that’s what. 

The two were spotted hanging out at the afterparty for Lawrence’s new movie “Mother!” in New York on Wednesday. Lawrence continued on her stylish premiere streak in a high-neck, sparkly rose-gold gown with a car wash skirt.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Wowza.

Stone also wore a high-neck dress, which was completely sheer up top save for what looked like a censor bar over her chest. 

The friends appeared to have recovered from what the internet widely referred to as one very awkward hug at an event during the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday.

And can we talk about that hair? Fall might be right around the corner, but we’re suddenly feeling inclined to go beach blonde.  

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

