Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Are The Most Fashionable Friends

What do you get when you mix Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, sheer paneling and sparkles? Red carpet royalty, that’s what.

The two were spotted hanging out at the afterparty for Lawrence’s new movie “Mother!” in New York on Wednesday. Lawrence continued on her stylish premiere streak in a high-neck, sparkly rose-gold gown with a car wash skirt.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock Wowza.

Stone also wore a high-neck dress, which was completely sheer up top save for what looked like a censor bar over her chest.

The friends appeared to have recovered from what the internet widely referred to as one very awkward hug at an event during the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday.

A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT