Jennifer Lawrence Is Sheer Perfection In This Silver Gown

Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely gorgeous at the UK premiere of her upcoming thriller, “mother!”

The actress wore a sheer, silver Atelier Versace gown made of intricately draped material for the red carpet at Odeon Leicester Square in London Wednesday. The V-neck dress was “handwoven in light metallic chains,” according to Versace.

“Mother!,” directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer, is a psychological journey about uninvited guests who arrive at a couple’s tranquil home and test their relationship.

“I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life,” Lawrence told Vogue of her role in the film. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.”

The film hits theaters Sept. 15.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Fred Duval via Getty Images

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images