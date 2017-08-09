Jennifer Lawrence is on not one, but four September Vogue covers. Each one is a work of art, but one is an art form not typically employed by a modern-day fashion mag.

The iconic glossy went all out for its highly anticipated 125th anniversary by commissioning several of the world’s most talented photographers ― and one famous painter ― to capture its cover star.

John Currin / Vogue Well, this is different.

American artist John Currin was tasked with painting a portrait of Lawrence for one of the covers, which she told the mag involved her posing “like one of those French girls.”

In a video, Currin explained that the biggest challenge of painting a celebrity is making sure it looks like them, especially when it’s someone as easily recognizable as Lawrence: “Everybody knows what she looks like, so millions of people will see any mistakes you make.”

Annie Leibovitz / Vogue Lawrence also posed for Annie Leibovitz.

Currin, whose work focuses on “ideational yet challengingly perverse images of women, from lusty nymphs and dour matrons to more ethereal feminine prototypes,” according to his biography, did a pretty spot-on job. Lawrence, wearing Miu Miu, is impossible to mistake.

Bruce Weber / Vogue A third cover was shot by Bruce Weber.

When asked by interviewer Jason Gay who would get to keep the painting, Lawrence considered aloud how to even go about asking for it. “Who else would want it?” she wondered. (Uh, probably a lot of people, J. Law).

Lawrence also posed with horses and the Statue of Liberty for other breathtaking images in the issue, which were shot by Annie Leibowitz, Bruce Weber, and Inez and Vindooh. Check out the entire interview on Vogue.com or when it hits newsstands Aug. 22.