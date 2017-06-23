Jennifer Lopez clapped back at the haters who accused her of Photoshopping one of her most recent Instagram photos.
On Thursday, the performer shared the photo below:
If you weren’t distracted by how amazing J.Lo looks, you may have noticed what appears to be a smudge just under her sweatshirt on the right. Plenty of people in the comments claimed the mark was a result of an unsuccessful attempt at altering the pic, but Lopez wasn’t having any of it.
The “Shades of Blue” star replied to the comments and then shared a screenshot of her response in her Instagram story.
“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters,” the 47-year-old star wrote.
Is it really so hard to believe that Jenny from the Block, a celebrity who no doubt has a trainer, a chef and a very specific diet, looks so good? No. It’s not.
