Jennifer Lopez clapped back at the haters who accused her of Photoshopping one of her most recent Instagram photos.

On Thursday, the performer shared the photo below:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

If you weren’t distracted by how amazing J.Lo looks, you may have noticed what appears to be a smudge just under her sweatshirt on the right. Plenty of people in the comments claimed the mark was a result of an unsuccessful attempt at altering the pic, but Lopez wasn’t having any of it.

The “Shades of Blue” star replied to the comments and then shared a screenshot of her response in her Instagram story.

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters,” the 47-year-old star wrote.

