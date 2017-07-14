'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Baseball Fail Is A Big Swing And A Miss

We will try to forgive your baseball ignorance, Gavin Borchert.

The “Jeopardy!” contestant committed a pretty glaring error ― at least to fans of our national pastime ― on an episode that aired Wednesday.

The clue indicated that the Cubs’ Hack Wilson had 191 of these in 1930. Borchert answered, “What is home runs?”

No, no and no, Gavin. It’s 191 runs batted in, still a Major League Baseball record.

That many home runs would be absurd, given that the record is 73 by Barry Bonds in 2001.

Sara-Jane Whitaker chimed in with the correct answer, but Borchert reportedly won the game anyway with a $19,600 total.