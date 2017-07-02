'Jeopardy!' Had A 'Stay Woke' Category But It Wasn't What You Think

A category on “Jeopardy!” Friday night woke audience members right up, but for not quite the reason you’d expect.

The popular quiz show unveiled a category called “Stay Woke,” prompting celebratory Tweets from some viewers because the term is used by groups like Black Lives Matter to encourage people to stay aware of social and political issues.

"Stay Woke" is a category on @Jeopardy tonight... S/o to the culture! ✊🏾 — Ty. (@TylerMarie_D) June 30, 2017

"Stay woke" is an actual category on jeopardy my life is so complete right now — Juliana (@JulianaHennessy) July 1, 2017

stay woke is a category on jeopardy.



the future is here. — k (@asdfghjkaylei) June 30, 2017

But as it so happened, the category didn’t feature questions on current events or injustices. The term, which the Oxford English Dictionary last month noted is derived from African-American vernacular, was instead about sleep and staying awake, in the literal sense. The questions’ answers included melatonin, caffeine, and the stimulant product NoDoz.

Obviously, Twitter had a lot to stay on the matter, with some viewers suggesting that the category was “disappointing” and suffered a “major miss.”

The moment when @Jeopardy 's STAY WOKE category was literally about not falling asleep. Okay 🍵 #someonesnoozed pic.twitter.com/I8SczE7dGq — Nandi.INK⚡ (@potternoire) July 1, 2017

Wait, @Jeopardy did not just have a whole category called STAY WOKE about staying literally awake. #staywoke #soundsasleep #majormiss — Heather Duffy (@HattieDarling) June 30, 2017

There was a "Stay Woke" category on Jeopardy tonight but it was all about ways to go to sleep 😕 — Gabrielle Franklin (@GabAFranklin) June 30, 2017

#Jeopardy is like, "Let's do a category called 'Stay Woke' and then only ask the three white, male contestants about sleep habits." — Cover to Credits (@Cover2Credits) June 30, 2017

Was excited about @jeopardy "stay woke" category, until I found out it was literally about staying awake! #wokeAF #staywoke — Yolanda Machena (@YolandaMachena) July 2, 2017

why the hell is "stay woke" a jeopardy category — sarah (@wickedspooks) June 30, 2017

Hey, you can’t win them all, and to be fair, puns and wordplay in the show’s categories are to be expected.