Jerry Seinfeld returns to Borgata in Atlantic City

Looking for laughs during the last week of summer? Jerry Seinfeld makes his return to Borgata on Friday August 25, 2017 and Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Atlantic City. Best known for his sitcom that he co-created and co-wrote with Larry David, Seinfeld had a nine year run. Probably one of the best stand-up comedians, Seinfeld will headline two shows at the Event Center.