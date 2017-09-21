Jerry Seinfeld Has Something To Say About A 'Seinfeld' Reboot

Any talk of a “Seinfeld” revival is about nothing, Jerry Seinfeld said.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on “Entertainment Tonight,” the 63-year-old comedian insisted that his legendary sitcom will live on in reruns only.

ET’s Nischelle Turner asked Seinfeld whether there was any chance that the show could return in a reboot or a special. “Why?” he responded.

“Why not?” she answered. “We love the show.”

“Yeah,” he said, “and maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”

“Seinfeld” said goodbye in 1998 after nine seasons and doesn’t seem intent on any new “hello!” soon.

In 2009, the core cast gathered for a fictional “Seinfeld” reunion show on Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but that’s the closest we’ve come to the real deal.