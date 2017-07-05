Jessica Simpson Threw Her Son An Epic 'Moana' Birthday Party

Jessica Simpson proved how far she’ll go for her kids when she threw her son, Ace, an epic birthday party based on Disney’s “Moana.”

Ace, who turned four on Friday, enjoyed a visit from a real-life Moana and Maui and had plenty of goody bags decked out in pineapples for his friends. He also showed his love for the Disney princess by toting around his own Heihei, the memorably goofy rooster character who accompanies Moana on her journey.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Last year, Ace celebrated his third birthday with a party all about dinosaurs. And in May, his sister, Maxwell, turned five with a mermaid-themed birthday.

“My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today,” Simpson wrote in the caption. “She makes everyone’s life mermaid magical.”

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 1, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

While pregnant with Ace, Simpson told People how much she enjoyed being a mother despite its obstacles.