Jim Bakker: Hurricane Is God's 'Judgment' So Hurry Up and Buy My Doomsday Food

Disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker claims Hurricane Harvey was God’s “judgment” on the city of Houston, where the storm killed at least 60 and left thousands homeless.

And naturally, he used his gloom-and-doom scenario as part of a sales pitch to sell his buckets of instant apocalypse food.

“I have felt ― and I was afraid to share it with anybody ― that this flood is from God,” he said on Monday in a clip posted online by Right Wing Watch. “It’s a judgment on America somehow.”

His guest, “prophet” Rick Joyner, agreed.

“We have to stand up against the perversion of our times and call it what it is,” Joyner said.

At various points in the segment, as they spoke of Houston and God’s wrath, Bakker brought out buckets of food on sale for $175.

“Just remember, God gets the last word,” Bakker warned. “God gets the last word. Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”