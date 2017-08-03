CHARLESTON, W.Va. ― Gov. Jim Justice will announce he’s joining the Republican Party during a rally with President Donald Trump on Thursday evening.

Justice was elected as a Democrat in 2016, defeating Republican Bill Cole.

Trump teased the announcement earlier in the day, telling reporters he would be making “a very big announcement” Thursday evening in Huntington, West Virginia.

There are many parallels between Justice and Trump. Both are businessmen who own and operate hotels. Both have had major financial troubles. Both had little experience in politics before their 2016 campaigns.

The two have had similar messaging on energy, promising to bring back jobs in a state that considers the coal industry part of its identity. Both have questioned whether humans contribute to climate change.

Jason Binn via Getty Images

The switch came as a shock to many staffers in Justice’s office, two sources told HuffPost.

Justice’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, is a former chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. It’s unclear if Casey was aware of Justice’s plans before the change was disclosed.

Jordan Burgess, executive director of the West Virginia Republican Party, said Justice’s move marks a significant shift in a formerly blue state.

“West Virginia has come a long way in our comeback story of rejecting nearly a century of liberal Democrat control,” Burgess said in a statement. “Tonight marks yet another step in our movement.”

Burgess acknowledged the state GOP’s past criticism of Justice, including a tweet hours before the news of the party switch.

Low-Energy @WVGovernor Refuses To Stop Millions Of $$ In Contracts To Companies Who Cheated WV Taxpayers. Sad!https://t.co/Nf1QvGaWl3 — WVGOP (@WVGOP) August 3, 2017

“Jim Justice’s past differences with our Party and our Party’s platform came while he was a Democrat,” Burgess said. “We look forward to a new beginning as the Governor now embraces the Republican Party. We hold members of our own Party to an even higher standard.”

Thursday marks the second time in as many weeks Trump has visited West Virginia, which he won easily in the 2016 election. He made headlines last week with a fiery political speech at the National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean.