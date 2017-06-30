NBA Star Gives Cell Number Out To The World, Tells Critics To Call Him Direct

Got something to say to NBA star Jimmy Butler? Then phone him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ newest recruit decided to give out his cell number at his introductory press conference on Thursday.

“My phone’s in my back pocket right now,” said the former Chicago Bulls player, while fielding questions about his possible impact on his new teammates.

“If whoever has anything to say to me feel free, (773) 899 6071,” the forward/guard told the TV cameras. “So, if you want an interview there you have it, please do.”

Social media users initially speculated that he’d given out a fake number.

But as Bleacher Report staff writer Joon Lee soon discovered, the digits that 27-year-old Butler doled out did in fact appear to be the real deal:

Butler later posted this clip to Instagram of himself talking on FaceTime with a fan:

As HuffPost found out, the number now directs to a Verizon message saying it has been “changed, disconnected or is no longer in service.”

But that hasn’t stopped dozens of Butler’s fan tweeting him screen shots of what they’ve been trying to message him:

