Jimmy Fallon 'Reveals' Donald Trump's Other Fake Magazine Covers

"We got a hold of them."

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Fallon ribbed Donald Trump over the reported hanging of a fake Time magazine cover at his family’s business properties.

On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” the host “revealed” a bunch of other (spoof) magazine covers that he jokingly claimed the president has on display.

“We got a hold of them,” Fallon boasted to his audience, before unveiling amusing mock editions of GQ, Cosmopolitan and Better Homes & Gardens.

Check out the full segment above.

Photos From Donald Trump's Reign Are Our Way Of Laughing Through The Pain
