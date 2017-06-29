Jimmy Fallon ribbed Donald Trump over the reported hanging of a fake Time magazine cover at his family’s business properties.
On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” the host “revealed” a bunch of other (spoof) magazine covers that he jokingly claimed the president has on display.
“We got a hold of them,” Fallon boasted to his audience, before unveiling amusing mock editions of GQ, Cosmopolitan and Better Homes & Gardens.
Check out the full segment above.
