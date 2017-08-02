Jimmy Fallon Has The Perfect Solution For Everyone Fired From Trump's White House

Jimmy Fallon says there’s a special place for White House staffers who either resign, get fired or are pushed out from serving in President Donald Trump’s administration.
Look no further than”Kicked Out,” the fake job recruiting website Fallon calls the “LinkedIn for people fired by Trump’s administration.”
Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, the president has gone through multiple staff changes ― from the February ouster of national security adviser Michael Flynn after less than a month to Anthony Scaramucci’s resignation as White House communications director after only 10 days on the job.
Fallon’s website, the “Tonight Show” host joked, helps former officials do one crucial thing when applying for their next job.
Check it out in the video above.
