Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade: 'Phony Little Creep'

On Tuesday night, Kimmel tore into Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and other GOP members of the Senate over the latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The next day, Kilmeade dismissed the late night host as a member of the “Hollywood elite.”

But Kimmel said Kilmeade sings a different tune whenever they meet in person.

“This is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also noted that Kilmeade follows him on Twitter, calls his agent for projects and even asked him to write a blurb for his book, which he did.

If Kilmeade wants another book blurb, Kimmel has one ready: “Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep.”

