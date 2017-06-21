Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday taught a lesson to the school that cut off a graduation speaker’s rogue speech.

Senior class president Peter Butera went off-script to viral acclaim in his commencement address for Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Exeter, Pennsylvania, last week.

The Villanova-bound 18-year-old called out the lack of real student government on campus and the faculty’s “authoritative attitude.”

Then the microphone went dead and he was ushered off the podium.

But he got a bigger platform ― national television. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host let Butera finish his speech, telling him, “Have you learned your lesson that you should always carry a bullhorn in your pants?”

He then gave Butera the best life lesson ever: “Keep being a pain in the ass.”