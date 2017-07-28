'Drag Race' Star Jinkx Monsoon Opens Up About Being Non-Binary

It’s been four years since Jinkx Monsoon won the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and took home the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Since that win, she has remained one of the most recognizable faces in the world of drag, touring internationally with her cabaret-style approach to drag. After her win, the star came out as non-binary.

“My gender does not fit into the box assigned to my genitalia. I lie somewhere between the lines,” she said in 2014.

Jinx now uses they/them pronouns when not in drag and she/her while in drag.

And in a series of tweets on Tuesday, the star decided to open up more about her decision to come out as non-binary and the relationship between her gender identity and her drag career.

I came out as NB/non-gendered almost 4 years ago. I have privately identified under the Trans umbrella since my teens. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

Because this apparently needs to be repeated... I am male bodied, I prefer to identify as non-gendered/non-binary. I prefer They/Them. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

In drag, I prefer She/Her. :) and frankly, she/her always works for me. My future is female. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

For a long time I didn't think I needed to make my gender identity public info until I saw that I could be an advocate for our community. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I spoke out on a trans matter 4 years back, and someone encouraged me to come out, in an effort to enlighten. I did and I'm glad I did. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

To be a drag queen does not automatically mean that one is a cis-male out of drag. PLENTY of queens live under the Trans umbrella. 🎤⬇️ — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I enjoy being called She/Her while in Drag. Frankly, amongst queens, we kinda always call each other She/Her- so I'm always down with that. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

Sorry for the rant. I've seen a lot of arguments over this topic and I thought I'd throw my two cents in. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I've seen some discussions online about my being NB, and inevitably someone will respond with "no, he's a drag queen." — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

The two are NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017