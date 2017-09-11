J.K. Rowling And Patton Oswalt Hit Back At Reality Star's Depression Claim

A mental health expert he’s not.
Andrew Tate, a kickboxing champion and former star of “Big Brother UK,” continued to post misinformed comments about depression on Twitter Monday after starting a firestorm last week by asserting “depression isn’t real.”
Following Tate’s initial tweet, Patton Oswalt and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who have been open about their battles with depression, shared their thoughts on the matter.
Model Chrissy Teigen chimed in, as well.
But instead of considering himself down for the count, Tate continued to tweet on the subject into Monday:
Tate has been able to grab Rowling’s attention before, so this likely won’t be his last high-profile Twitter match.
These Accurate Comics Explain What Depression Is Like
