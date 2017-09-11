J.K. Rowling And Patton Oswalt Hit Back At Reality Star's Depression Claim

A mental health expert he’s not.

Andrew Tate, a kickboxing champion and former star of “Big Brother UK,” continued to post misinformed comments about depression on Twitter Monday after starting a firestorm last week by asserting “depression isn’t real.”

Depression isn't real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it. Thread. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 7, 2017

Following Tate’s initial tweet, Patton Oswalt and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who have been open about their battles with depression, shared their thoughts on the matter.

1. False. 2. You're not "sad." You're insane & can't move on & need help. 3. False. 4. Energy drink tagline/bullshit. 5. Fuck you/no thread https://t.co/RnFdzeMi6e — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 8, 2017

This thread will teach you a lot about the defence mechanism of projection, but zero about the real mental illness that is depression. https://t.co/PqP1n1DMnT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 8, 2017

Model Chrissy Teigen chimed in, as well.

"Depression isn't real" "you will always be depressed if..." so confusing ahhhhh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2017

But instead of considering himself down for the count, Tate continued to tweet on the subject into Monday:

MY DEPRESSION INBOX. Is hilarious. Full of crybabys. Maybe I should read them all out 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cOIkWP7akb — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 11, 2017

The depression thing is boring to tweet about now. I was proved right. - losers keep the cry stories. Let winners win 💪🏼😏 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 11, 2017

Over 1000 messages just like this. pic.twitter.com/AEjSU30jE6 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 11, 2017