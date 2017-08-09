J.K Rowling Burns Trump And Fox With The Power Of Her Tweets (Again)

J.K. Rowling will let nothing deter her from delivering some brutal honesty.

The “Harry Potter” author delivered two harsh blows to Fox News and President Donald Trump on Tuesday night after the president made an anxiety-inducing comment about North Korea.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump said earlier on Tuesday.

Rowling’s first blow was sent straight to Fox News and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller after the network tweeted a clip showing Miller calling Trump “the most gifted politician of our time.”

“On the eve of war, tributes are paid to the Dear Leader’s silver tongue and godlike wisdom,” Rowling responded. “Wonder what’s happening in North Korea.”

The next tweet came a few hours later, highlighting an old tweet of Trump’s, from 2012. In his post, Trump quotes Ralph Waldo Emerson: “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”

Whether those words came from Emerson or former Supreme Court justice Oliver Wendell Holmes is debated, but that question is irrelevant to the burn Rowling delivered: “And here you are, lying right in front of us.”

Rowling has demonstrated little patience for anyone who uses their platform to spread lies, hate or violence. She’s consistently used her tweets to take down not only Trump, but also public figures such as Tomi Lahren and Piers Morgan. She even rivals Chrissy Teigen in her ability to disarm internet trolls.