J.K. Rowling Finds Silver Lining In Trump’s ‘Abomination Of A Speech’

Donald Trump apparated himself into Lord Voldemort territory this week.

During a much-criticized press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, the president walked back his Monday denunciation of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white supremacists who gathered in a rally that led to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“You had some very bad people in that group,” Trump said, referring to protesters, before adding: “You also had some very fine people on both sides.”

And J.K. Rowling isn’t having it.

Not long after Trump’s speech, the “Harry Potter” author and frequent Trump critic, dropped some truth on Twitter:

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

Leave it to Rowling to find the silver lining.

During Trump’s remarks on Tuesday, he reverted back to the original statement he made on Saturday, in which he assigned blame to “many sides” of the Charlottesville protests. In particular, he highlighted counter protesters who arrived in response to white supremacists rallying against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, ‘alt-right’? Do they have any semblance of guilt?” Trump asked. “What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do.”

He also argued that taking down Confederate statues was comparable to taking down statues of George Washington or Thomas Jefferson, and defended members of his administration that have ties to white nationalism, like Steve Bannon.