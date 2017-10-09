Trump Is No Match For J.K. Rowling In This War Of Words

J.K. Rowling is not going to let Donald Trump away with anything, especially when he attempts to take credit for inventing a word.

Over the weekend, the word in question was “fake,” which came up during the president’s interview with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. The pair had been discussing fair treatment by the media.

“The media is really the word ― one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with ― is ‘fake,’” Trump said. “I guess other people have used it perhaps over the years, but I’ve never noticed it.”

Twitter didn’t miss a beat.

Donald Trump is actually trying to take credit for the word 'fake' pic.twitter.com/VOeVmQhEfF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 8, 2017

And neither did Rowling.

I just made up the phrase 'batshit crazy.' https://t.co/QRJCsWrP7h — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 8, 2017

Twitter was all about her burn.

Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if @realDonaldTrump tweeted “Harry Potter was actually my idea. That blond woman stole it from me. Sad” — Ida Skibenes (@ida_skibenes) October 8, 2017

He’d probably say “J.K. Rowling? Who’s he?” — David Veech (@davidveech) October 8, 2017

Can I claim wankpuffin and cockwomble please? — Dorothy Gingell (@dgtwatter) October 8, 2017

Others were willing to give him credit.

If he wants to take credit for one legacy word... “fake” is appropriate. Describes him perfectly. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) October 8, 2017

Are you sure Trump didn’t come up with that one, after all he is the smartest man in the world.https://t.co/aNHQkVwApf — lizard (@DaveLisney) October 8, 2017

While “fake news” might be Trump’s claim to linguistic fame, “fake” has far older origins.