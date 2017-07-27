Like Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling’s latest tweet is the chosen one.

The “Harry Potter” author has made a habit of speaking out against ignorant comments coming from President Donald Trump and his supporters. So when controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren sent out a tweet in support of President Trump’s transgender ban from the military, Rowling had some thoughts.

The president sent out three inexplicable tweets on Wednesday announcing the ban of transgender people from serving in the U.S. military “in any capacity.” Apparently in response, Lahren, known for making incendiary statements such as calling the Black Lives Matter movement “the new KKK,” tweeted her approval.

“Pres Trump dedicated to putting radical Muslims in graves whereas Pres Obama was dedicated to putting men in ladies room,” wrote Lahren.

Rowling decided to correct her.

Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants? pic.twitter.com/1veorstvA0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

“Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants?” said Rowling in a burn worse than any “Harry Potter” incendio charm could manage.

The author is of course referring to the time Trump, who owned the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, infamously told Howard Stern he would walk backstage while contestants were dressing.

In response to Trump’s announcement of the ban, the author also retweeted a poignant message:

.@POTUS, can you my spot the transgender troops in this photo? They're there, I promise. pic.twitter.com/XHGdQ6MjWl — VoteVets (@votevets) July 26, 2017