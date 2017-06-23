Life Hasn’t Made Sense Since We Learned There Are Two Harry Potters

Hello, world.

We have some news for you about Harry Potter, a book series you might have loved very much when you were a child.

Yes, you read that right, this groundbreaking information that may just shatter your world is about Harry Potter.

The book series that may have inspired you to ink this tattoo ...

... Or this tattoo ...

... Forever and ever on your body for eternity, because the characters, themes and moral compass present in the books shaped the very fiber of your being.

We’ll give you a moment to settle in before revealing this new information. You may want to grab a cup of tea or snuggle up in with a Crookshanks type of furry friend.

OK, are you ready for this?

Great.

So, it turns out that The Boy Who Lived had lived before.

Or at least someone with the same name.

In a Pottermore entry, author J.K. Rowling revealed that in her magical wizarding world, there are technically two Harry Potters. (Though the post was created in 2015, it’s recently gained traction online.)

The author wrote:

Henry Potter (Harry to his intimates), was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 - 1921.

She also wrote:

Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War.

And this was also mentioned:

His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the “Sacred Twenty-Eight”.

It should be noted that the “Sacred Twenty-Eight” are the families in the wizarding world that were still “truly pure-blood” by the 1930s.

Rowling goes on to say that O.G. Harry had a son who was called Fleamont Potter, who married Euphemia. Together they had a son, named James.

James then married a Muggle-born woman named Lily Evans and they had a son named Harry — the Harry Potter in the book series.

So, basically, the info everyone is freaking out about is that Harry Potter’s great-grandfather’s name was also Harry Potter.

Yeah.

But the information about why the Potter family was not included in the Sacred Twenty-Eight and that Harry descends from a line of wizards who stand up against discrimination is pretty cool.