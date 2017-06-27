Joe Biden Is The Lifeguard America Truly Needs

Joe Biden sat in a lifeguard chair on Monday, and Twitter users decided he should America from drowning.
The former vice president hopped up onto the seat at the Wilmington, Delaware, swimming pool he worked at some 55 years ago, shortly after the facility was renamed in his honor.
A photo of Biden in the chair at the Joseph R. Biden Sr. Aquatic Center soon went viral.
Social media users joked about him running for president in 2020. Some likened the photo to a scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Others imagined Biden diving into action.
During the renaming ceremony, Biden said working as the only white lifeguard at the pool helped shape his attitude on race relations.
“I owe you all,” he said. “I owe this neighborhood. I learned so, so much.”
