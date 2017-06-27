Joe Biden Is The Lifeguard America Truly Needs

Joe Biden sat in a lifeguard chair on Monday, and Twitter users decided he should America from drowning.

The former vice president hopped up onto the seat at the Wilmington, Delaware, swimming pool he worked at some 55 years ago, shortly after the facility was renamed in his honor.

A photo of Biden in the chair at the Joseph R. Biden Sr. Aquatic Center soon went viral.

Social media users joked about him running for president in 2020. Some likened the photo to a scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Others imagined Biden diving into action.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

BIWATCH — Kedron Bardwell (@KedronBardwell) June 26, 2017

Joe Biden's new chair reminded me of something. pic.twitter.com/mx0axczj1D — Rudy Hellzapoppin' (@RudyHellzapop) June 26, 2017

Will Biden jump in... to the pool? (I'll let myself out...) https://t.co/Q7LtYw0SzL — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) June 26, 2017

VP Joe Biden, now a lifeguard at the Scranton Municipal Swimming Center, ready for action in his breakaway Armani Swim Cover Up pic.twitter.com/2K7vXiLJQk — Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) June 26, 2017

Counting Biden among our numbers makes all of us who have ever lifeguarded cooler. https://t.co/o4GqCznKHS — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) June 26, 2017

Question: Will Joe Biden dive in to 2020? pic.twitter.com/vGNEGicsmW — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 26, 2017

The only surprising thing about this photo is that @JoeBiden isn't in a red speedo and lifeguard bro-tank. https://t.co/ZewsyhnXbn — Steven Haderer (@stevenhaderer) June 26, 2017

I want a Netflix series about the adventures of a young lifeguard Joe Biden. https://t.co/chQjo7cGaF — Charlie Eaton (@CharlieEaton14) June 26, 2017

Me when I found out Joe Biden decided to become a lifeguard pic.twitter.com/DoyTMfcq2E — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) June 26, 2017

During the renaming ceremony, Biden said working as the only white lifeguard at the pool helped shape his attitude on race relations.