Joe Jonas Strips Down To His Skivvies For New Guess Campaign

Joe Jonas has stripped down to his skivvies for a steamy new Guess campaign.

Guess tapped the DNCE singer to serve as the face of its new underwear line, “Hero.” And judging by his rock-hard abs, Jonas has definitely not been eating cake by the ocean.

Though Jonas may be an unnatural shade of bronze in every shot, his torso is impressively chiseled. In order to prepare for the photo shoot, Jonas did rigorous cardio and boxing.

Jonas appears in the campaign with Guess Girl Charlotte McKinney.

“It’s been a fun shoot, and my first time doing [an ad] in underwear, so it’s pretty exciting,” Jonas told E! News.

Jonas is the latest in a line of musicians to star in their own underwear campaigns. Mark Wahlberg famously modeled for Calvin Klein in 1992, during his Marky Mark heyday. Justin Bieber followed in Wahlberg’s footsteps with his own Calvin Klein campaigns in 2015 and 2016.

Check out more photos of Jonas’s Guess campaign below.

