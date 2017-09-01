Brutal Memes Mock Joel Osteen Over His Hurricane Harvey Response

Pastor Joel Osteen has gone viral in all the wrong ways.

The Houston megachurch leader has seen his name trend repeatedly in the days since Hurricane Harvey brought floods to the city, in large part because his 16,500-seat Lakewood Church wasn’t open to those seeking shelter.

Osteen insisted there were “safety issues” caused by the flooding, but he also said it was because the church was never asked by the city to become a shelter.

“If they would have asked us to become a shelter early on, we would have prepared for it,” he told NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday.

That excuse that didn’t fly for many, given that local mosques and many other places took action without waiting to be asked.

His church’s Harvey response has led to Osteen becoming the star of a new meme... and he’s probably not going to like it.

Here are some of the images and quotes circulating on social media:

b4 u JUDGE Joel Osteen how about u hear his side? pic.twitter.com/uhpSOJJo4U — Ali the ¢abbage (@AliMaadelat) September 1, 2017

If you're a Christian more outraged by people criticizing Joel Osteen, than by Osteen this week, you may want to rethink your priorities. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 31, 2017

LIVE footage of Joel Osteen while on top of the Lakewood Church during #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/13u7gEI3A9 — Maestro Hot Dog (@maestrohotdog) August 30, 2017

These Joel Osteen memes are no joke. People not letting up nor will they forget. pic.twitter.com/uKh18w6rkb — Carlos Williams (@Smart_Sapper12B) August 29, 2017

I wasn't asked to give food

I wasn't asked to give shelter

I wasn't asked to help

So I didn't



Til I got bad PR.



Fake Christian @JoelOsteen https://t.co/Io0pLJLpMy — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 30, 2017

Joel Osteen: "Praying for everyone in Houston!"



Can we use your church?



Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/zTtJJgUuhD — trigga trev szn (@TrevJSiemian) August 29, 2017

My friend Bethany made this Joel Osteen meme on Facebook and I'm inconsolable 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7QWWhef4ez — Nicole ☀️At Sunrise (@alamanecer) August 30, 2017

Do you think Joel Osteen realizes he is basically the innkeeper in the Christmas story right now https://t.co/tZPbb7ciBm — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen looking at all the people in his "church" like pic.twitter.com/uBpEeyebDm — Yukihira Theo (@_KingComplex) September 1, 2017

When they asked Joel Osteen about opening his mega church to survivors during #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/4IHfaKD0zI — Robert Vincent (@RobertVincent3) August 29, 2017

[at Sunday school]



Joel Osteen: Why did Noah take animals on the Ark?



8 year old: Because Twitter shamed him into being a good Christian? — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) August 30, 2017

Joel Osteen reluctantly opening his church to Hurricane Harvey victims. Wasn't he an innkeeper in the Bethlehem area a while back? — Skep Tock (@skepticalfa) August 31, 2017

Those Joel Osteen meme though 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gtK0ZjMYB2 — pisces_rebel (@piscesforever25) August 30, 2017

Joel Osteen: "our doors were never closed, we were just waiting for the right time"



Me: pic.twitter.com/PdfP4MsGo1 — Diego Cuellar (@DiegoC_12) August 30, 2017