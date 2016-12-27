Joely Fisher Breaks Her Silence On Sister Carrie Fisher’s Death

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Sisters Joely, Carrie and Tricia Leigh Fisher at the HBO premiere of "Wishful Drinking," a documentary based on Carrie Fisher's autobiographical play, on Dec. 7, 2010, in Hollywood.

Shortly after the devastating news broke Tuesday morning, Joely Fisher decided to open up to the public about the death of her older half-sister, Carrie Fisher.

“Breaking my silence with a broken heart,” Joely Fisher wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of her and her sister in a happy embrace.

“The Unfathomable loss,” she added. “The earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us?”

Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us pic.twitter.com/fUHwsHRwyy — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 27, 2016

Tricia Leigh Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s other half-sister, posted a similar message to her Twitter account, following the news of her sister’s death. She may have used less words to describe her grief, but the sentiment was the same.

“Heartbroken,” Tricia Leigh Fisher tweeted, accompanied by a photo of the two.

Tricia Leigh and Joely Fisher are daughters of actress Connie Stevens and singer Eddie Fisher. Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were Carrie Fisher’s parents.

After Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack and was subsequently hospitalized, Tricia Leigh and Joely Fisher thanked their friends and fans on Twitter during the holiday weekend for offering prayers and support to their sister.

They shared a picture of the three Fisher sisters together.

Thank you all for the prayers for my sister. Please keep them coming. Much love @MsJoelyFisher @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/QyzBmkGKOD — Tricia Leigh Fisher (@TriciaLFisher) December 25, 2016

The first time Joely Fisher took to Twitter to react to her sister’s medical condition, she lovingly tweeted to Carrie Fisher on Friday to “use the force babe.”

Use the force babe💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/WVy6vG8ewc — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 24, 2016