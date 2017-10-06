ENTERTAINMENT
10/06/2017 03:51 am ET

John Cleese's Bumbling Guide To Football Is A Total Touchdown

“Why do you call it football? It’s handball!"

By Lee Moran

British comedy legend John Cleese broke down the beauty of American football in his own inimitable way on Thursday.

The “Monty Python” star did his best to explain the sport in a clip aired before the New England Patriots’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, which the Patriots won 19-14.

But after dissecting the game, Cleese pondered one important question.

“Why do you call it football?” he asked. “It’s handball.”

Check out Cleese’s amusing interpretation in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nfl Sports New England Patriots Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football
John Cleese's Bumbling Guide To Football Is A Total Touchdown

CONVERSATIONS