John Lewis Overcome With Emotion At A Civil Rights Movement Exhibit

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was overcome with emotion during a recent visit to the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Lewis, a civil rights icon who led the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and orchestrated sit-ins throughout the 1960s, joined former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod at the center for a conversation about his experiences during the Civil Rights Movement.

An audio exhibit there helps visitors to try to get a sense for the brutal harassment endured during the nonviolent protests against segregation.

Civil rights leader @repjohnlewis has an emotional reaction reliving lunch counter sit-in. #AxeFiles tonight, 10p ET https://t.co/Tz77brah01 — CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2017

“How painful is it to hear those scenes?” Axelrod asked Lewis after the congressman listened to the audio.