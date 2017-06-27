John McEnroe Refuses To Apologize For Comments About Serena Williams

On Tuesday, John McEnroe joined “CBS This Morning,” where he discussed the controversy surrounding recent comments he made about how Serena Williams would compare to the top men’s tennis players on the planet.

McEnroe had said, during an interview on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” over the weekend, that “if [Williams] played the men’s circuit, she’d be, like, 700 in the world.”

The retired player’s comment led to intense anger. Williams herself eventually criticized McEnroe over Twitter, asking him to “please keep [her] out of [his] statements.”

When asked on “CBS This Morning” if he would like to apologize, however, McEnroe replied, “Uh, no.” He then said that “tennis [is] unlike other sports ― they’re always asking about how women” would fare against him.

"Would you like to apologize?" -- @NorahODonnell

"No." -- John McEnroe pic.twitter.com/BFN8w2EyfY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

McEnroe did admit that the comment “wasn’t necessary” and said that Williams is “the greatest female player that ever lived,” ranking her fifth of all-time among men and women.

But McEnroe often seemed unsure of exactly what to say, leading to a number of rambling sentences and a suggestion that he didn’t want to “upset her” because he didn’t want “anything to go wrong with Serena[’s pregnancy].”

WATCH: John McEnroe apparently thinks Serena Williams is a hysterical woman who may fall apart because of his comments and go into labor pic.twitter.com/qaDq2Wcejt — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 27, 2017