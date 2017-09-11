John Oliver returned to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday and addressed President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which protects undocumented immigrants (a.k.a. Dreamers) who arrived in the U.S. as children.

As Oliver pointed out, Trump has been “maddeningly vague” in his statements on the Dreamers.

“He’s all over the place,” Oliver said. “Dreamers have to go. Or maybe they can come back. Or maybe they don’t have to go at all. And in the meantime, 800,000 people’s lives are in the balance.”

Oliver said Trump’s shifting position on DACA is hard to understand since Trump seems to be starring in his own dream.

“It is actually really ironic that he is taking such a hard line against Dreamers,” Oliver said. “Because this guy is clearly out of his fucking mind.”