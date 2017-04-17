John Oliver Warns France: 'Don't ‘F**k Up' And Elect A French Trump

John Oliver wants Americans to care about next week’s election in France because the fate of Europe may hang in the balance.

“That’s right,” Oliver said on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.” “The fate of Europe rests in the hands of a country that looks at snails and says, ‘I have got to get you in my mouth.’”

Oliver profiled several of the candidates, including Marine Le Pen, head of the right-wing National Front and a candidate some have compared to President Donald Trump.

“She is the main reason you should be invested in this election,” Oliver told his U.S. audience.

Like Trump, Le Pen is running on an anti-immigration platform. Oliver showed a clip of her comparing immigrants to people who move into your home, remove the wallpaper, “steal your wallet and brutalize your wife.”

“Hold on,” Oliver said. “Brutalizing your wife and stealing your wallet, again, that’s just boilerplate racism. But ‘people are coming to take my wallpaper’ is something a crazy person says. No one wants your wallpaper, you catastrophically weird person.”

Oliver also compared Le Pen to Trump:

“A potentially destabilizing populist campaigning on anti-immigrant rhetoric who rages against the elites despite having a powerful father and inherited wealth even as all the experts reassure us that there is no way this could possibly happen.”

Oliver then made a special appeal to the people of France.