John Oliver Calls Out 'Horribly Racist' Trump, Then Catches Him In A Huge Lie

John Oliver joined the chorus of voices calling out President Donald Trump for his response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Over the weekend, Trump complained that the people suffering “want everything done for them.” He even bemoaned the island’s financial problems.

During Sunday’s broadcast of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver compared those “horribly racist” comments to Trump’s speech in New York City when he announced his candidacy.

“Trump is basically saying, ‘When hurricanes hit our people, they’re not hitting our best. They’re killing poors. They’re killing lazies. And some, I assume, have said nice things about me,’” Oliver said.

Oliver discovered something else in Trump’s comments from the past week: The president claimed the GOP’s latest health care legislation didn’t pass because of a senator in the hospital. But there was no senator in the hospital. Oliver was pretty excited about catching the president in a lie: