John Oliver Slams Alex Jones For The Shady Way He Funds His Show

On Sunday’s broadcast of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver explained how the conspiracy theorist ― who has ties to President Donald Trump ― spends a considerable amount of time on the air promoting a range of products. Jones tells viewers that he sells these items to help fund his program.

“At the start of this piece, I promised Alex Jones that I would put his statements in context, because he is right, that if you play small clips in isolation he looks like a loon,” Oliver said. “But if you play them in context, he looks like a skilled salesman spending hours a day frightening you about problems like ‘refugees spreading disease’ and then selling you an answer.”