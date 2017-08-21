ENTERTAINMENT
John Stamos Goes Nude For His Birthday, And We're Gonna Need A Minute

HAVE MERCY.

Why waste your time looking directly into the sun for the eclipse, when you can feast your eyes on a spectacle of a different sort (Warning: Just as blinding), like John Stamos in his birthday suit?

As though he were lifting directly from our dream journal, the “Full House” star stripped down to celebrate turning 54 over the weekend with a photo of himself taking an outdoor shower sans clothing. 

#54 and clean,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks for the birthday wishes!” 

His “Fuller House” co-stars, including Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, also chimed in with birthday salutations. But it’s Loughlin who came out on top with the best birthday drag in the game, describing Stamos as an “ageless vampire.”

Who knows what the next year will bring, but keep doing the Sta-most, Uncle Jesse. 

